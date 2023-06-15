One Capital Management LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $27,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.