One Capital Management LLC Has $33.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,568 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,345,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,748,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 85,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.48 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.