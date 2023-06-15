One Capital Management LLC Has $40.05 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $40,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

