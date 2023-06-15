One Capital Management LLC Has $49.18 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.79 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.