One Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,954,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

