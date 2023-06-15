One Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

