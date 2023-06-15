One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

