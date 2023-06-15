One Capital Management LLC Invests $7.25 Million in FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FundX Aggressive ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNAV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FundX Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FundX Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FundX Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.
FundX Aggressive ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XNAV opened at $53.49 on Thursday. FundX Aggressive ETF has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.
About FundX Aggressive ETF
The fundX Aggressive ETF (XNAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, global fund-of-funds that primarily invests in sector and aggressive equity ETFs based on global market trends. XNAV was launched on Jul 1, 2002 and is managed by FundX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FundX Aggressive ETF (XNAV)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FundX Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FundX Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.