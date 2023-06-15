One Capital Management LLC Invests $7.25 Million in FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FundX Aggressive ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNAV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FundX Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FundX Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FundX Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNAV opened at $53.49 on Thursday. FundX Aggressive ETF has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The fundX Aggressive ETF (XNAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, global fund-of-funds that primarily invests in sector and aggressive equity ETFs based on global market trends. XNAV was launched on Jul 1, 2002 and is managed by FundX.

