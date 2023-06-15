One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

