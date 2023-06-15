One Capital Management LLC Makes New $42.49 Million Investment in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 869,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,494,000. FundX ETF accounts for about 2.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of FundX ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in FundX ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FundX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FundX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FundX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FundX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

FundX ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCOR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. FundX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

FundX ETF Company Profile

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

