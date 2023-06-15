One Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,312 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,877.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $50.22 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
