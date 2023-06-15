One Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $25,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

