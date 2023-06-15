One Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

