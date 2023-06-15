One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 179,302 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
