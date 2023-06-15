One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 179,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.