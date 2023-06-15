One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 680.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after buying an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

