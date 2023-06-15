One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $110.90 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

