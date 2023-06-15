One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

