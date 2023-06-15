One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.