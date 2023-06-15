One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

