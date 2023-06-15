One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $263.74 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.18 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.09.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.