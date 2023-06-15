One Capital Management LLC Sells 157,251 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

