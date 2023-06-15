One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

