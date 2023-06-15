One Capital Management LLC Sells 36,489 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after buying an additional 3,633,106 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after buying an additional 937,438 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,088,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,447,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JQUA opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

