One Capital Management LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $425.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

