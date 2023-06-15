One Capital Management LLC Takes $29.68 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 637,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after buying an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 572,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,911,000 after buying an additional 336,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

