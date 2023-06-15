Orestes Fintiklis Sells 377,137 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mondee Stock Performance
Shares of MOND opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $730.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.
Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
