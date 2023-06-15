Orestes Fintiklis Sells 377,137 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of MOND opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $730.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at about $17,512,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mondee by 3,415.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

