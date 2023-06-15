Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

