Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $122.99.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

