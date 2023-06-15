Pablo G. Legorreta Buys 45,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

