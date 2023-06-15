Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 119,541 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 535,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

