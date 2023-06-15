Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,757,000 after buying an additional 210,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,154,000 after buying an additional 181,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,328,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after buying an additional 215,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

PPBI stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

