PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245,173 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 6.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $112,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

