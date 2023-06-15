Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,749,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,926 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 4.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 943,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 174,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

PLTR opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock worth $27,237,222. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

