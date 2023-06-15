Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Stock Holdings Increased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPYA. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPYA opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

