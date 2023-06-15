Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 52-Week High at $365.55

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $365.55 and last traded at $364.86, with a volume of 62950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.59.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day moving average is $323.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 631.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

