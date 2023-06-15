Paul Lundstrom Sells 10,387 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,387 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $276,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,454.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,204,334.20.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,204,746.95.

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $325,953.21.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Motco acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

