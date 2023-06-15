PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

