Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $329.98

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $329.98 and last traded at $329.34, with a volume of 5810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.67.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,519 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.