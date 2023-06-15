PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

