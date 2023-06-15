Peter Clare Purchases 110,000 Shares of Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Stock

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Rating) insider Peter Clare acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,600.00 ($167,972.97).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.
