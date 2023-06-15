Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.