Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 276,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $13,340,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSX opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

