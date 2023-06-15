PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PGP stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

