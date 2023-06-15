PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
PGP stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Featured Stories
