ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.73. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 13,247,356 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares are going to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.