Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International accounts for about 4.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,100 shares of company stock worth $9,992,798. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Raymond James downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

