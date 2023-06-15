Quentin Flannery Buys 1,016,571 Shares of Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA) Stock

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Rating) insider Quentin Flannery purchased 1,016,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$241,943.90 ($163,475.61).

Quentin Flannery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Quentin Flannery acquired 54,738 shares of Omega Oil & Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$12,863.43 ($8,691.51).

On Friday, June 2nd, Quentin Flannery acquired 464,586 shares of Omega Oil & Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$106,854.78 ($72,199.18).

Omega Oil & Gas Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.