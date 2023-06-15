Rakhi Kumar Sells 43,893 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40.

On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $609,746.83.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Bank of America began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

