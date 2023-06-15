Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

RRC stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock worth $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

