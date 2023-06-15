Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

RWOD stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.