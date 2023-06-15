Regal Partners Ltd Acquires 70,796 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 70,796 shares during the quarter. Ramaco Resources makes up 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

METC stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $386.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

